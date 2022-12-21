Glenmark becomes first company to launch triple fixed-dose combination for type 2 diabetes in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday announced that it has launched the first triple fixed-dose combination Teneligliptin with Pioglitazone and Metformin in India.

According to the company, Teneligliptin is a widely used DPP4 inhibitor (Dipeptidyl Peptidase 4 inhibitor).

“This FDC has been launched under the brand name Zita-PioMet, and contains Teneligliptin (20 mg) + Pioglitazone (15 mg) + Metformin (500mg/1000mg) in a sustained release (SR) formulation,” the company stated on Wednesday.

This offers patients with Type 2 diabetes the convenience of once-daily dosing to improve their glycemic control and achieve the targeted HbA1c within 24 weeks, the company stated.

“Type 2 diabetes patients in India often face issues of beta cell dysfunction along with insulin resistance. In fact, the prevalence of high insulin resistance in India is 38% compared to the global incidence of 15%. Being a leader in diabetes therapy in the country, we are proud to introduce Zita-PioMet, India’s first triple fixed-dose combination for high insulin-resistant type 2 diabetes. The innovative, effective, and affordable drug will help improve glycemic control among adult patients with high HbA1c,” Alok Malik, EVP & Business Head ‐ India Formulations, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said on Wednesday.

Glenmark has been a key player in the diabetes market and it has introduced new, effective and affordable treatment options for diabetic patients, especially the ones with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes.

Earlier this year, Glenmark also launched Sitagliptin (Sitazit) and its FDCs, followed by Lobeglitazone (LOBG) and FDCs of Teneligliptin including its combinations with Pioglitazone (Zita Pio) and Dapagliflozin (Zita-D).

In 2019, Glenmark later launched Remogliflozin (Remo and Remozen), a novel SGLT‐2 inhibitor, and subsequently, its combinations with Metformin and Vildagliptin (Remo-V, Remozen-V, Remo MV, and Remozen MV).

In 2015, Glenmark was the first to launch the DPP4 inhibitor, Teneligliptin (Zita Plus and Ziten), followed by an FDC of Teneligliptin + Metformin (Zita-Met Plus and Ziten-M).