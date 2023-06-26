scorecardresearch
Former AstraZeneca MD, Gagandeep Singh joins Boehringer Ingelheim Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma for India

He joins Boehringer Ingelheim from AstraZeneca, where he was the Managing Director for India and Africa Cluster Head.

Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday announced the appointment of Gagandeep Singh as Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma India, effective July 10, 2023. He will also join the Board of Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Gagandeep succeeds Vani Manja, who moved to Boehringer Ingelheim UK in February 2023. During her transition, Sandip Agrawal, Director of Finance and Administration, took over the added responsibility of Interim Managing Director.

“Since inception in 2003, our focus on improving patient outcomes in India remains steadfast. As the nation faces a significant burden of non-communicable diseases with a young population, we recognize the increasing need to address specific patient needs and healthcare challenges. Gagandeep’s passion for fostering a customer-focused culture and his experience across complex health ecosystems, will be invaluable to the organization as we continue to strengthen our strategic and sustainability commitment to India,” Mohammed Tawil, Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma for India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Boehringer Ingelheim said in a statement.

“I would also like to thank Sandip Agarwal for his leadership during the transition where he ensured sustained growth and business continuity,” Tawil added.

Gagandeep started his career in pharmaceutical sales and has an experience of 20 years in leading corporate strategy at multinational pharmaceutical companies in India and other emerging markets. He has a deep understanding of healthcare industry and is dedicated to driving patient benefit through innovative medicines and sustainable care.

“I am excited to take on the leadership role at Boehringer Ingelheim India and work alongside an exceptionally talented team. Changing patients’ lives starts with a commitment to identifying health challenges of the future and enabling access to medicines. I look forward to driving value through innovation as we address the healthcare needs of the Indian population,” Gagandeep Singh, Managing Director, and Head of Human Pharma, Boehringer Ingelheim India said in a statement.

He joins Boehringer Ingelheim from AstraZeneca, where he was the Managing Director for India and Africa Cluster Head.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 17:05 IST

