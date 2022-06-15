Fermenta Biotech Limited appointed as distributor of Kappa Bioscience’s K2VITAL Vitamin K2 MK-7 range

Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) and Kappa Bioscience (Kappa), a Norwegian entity, on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership that positions Fermenta as the distributor of Kappa’s K2VITAL MCT and MCC range of vitamin K2 for the Indian market. According to the company’s press statement, the collaboration combines Kappa’s market-leading, high purity vitamin K2 manufacturing capabilities with Fermenta’s robust distribution network and market expertise in India.

According to experts, Vitamin K2 controls the transport and distribution of calcium in the human body and it has been found to work in synergy with vitamin D3. The arrangement between Fermenta and Kappa includes Kappa’s branded vitamin K2 MK-7 range of variants, K2VITAL®, which is available in oil and powder formats for applications in the nutraceutical and food & beverage segments, the company claims.

“We are pleased to partner with Fermenta, a natural fit for us given the synergistic relationship between their vitamin D3 portfolio and our vitamin K2 expertise. Collaboration is at the heart of what we do at Kappa, and this partnership represents another step towards our vision of a truly collaborative and high-quality approach to nutrition. India offers a growing customer base for us, and we are confident that Fermenta’s capabilities will enable us to bring all the benefits K2 has to offer to the region,” Jörg Büttinghaus, Executive Vice President Sales, Kappa Bioscience, commented on the partnership in a statement.

“Fermenta is proud to partner with Kappa, and this collaboration would add to our emerging portfolio of nutritional ingredients as well as premixes for oil and milk fortification, amongst other applications. Alongside vitamin D3, which has gained increasing importance for its role in immunity, we envisage vitamin K2 to also gain traction through its synergistic effect with vitamin D3,” Mr Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta Biotech Limited, said in a statement.