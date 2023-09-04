Enzene Biosciences unveils R&D Centre with open lab setup in Pune

Enzene Biosciences Ltd., a leading biopharmaceutical company offering integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) services for Biologics, on Monday announced the inauguration of its research and development (R&D) facility in Pune.

“Enzene’s new R&D facility, spanning over 75,000 square feet, is equipped with an open lab set-up that promotes cross-departmental collaboration, efficient communication, and knowledge sharing. This facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to fostering innovation and advancing the frontiers of biotechnology. The facility showcases Enzene’s dedication to advancing scientific research and development, offering fully integrated services from Cell Line

Development to Fill and finish across a wide range of modalities. By breaking down traditional barriers, Enzene aims to facilitate seamless cross-functional interactions, which are proven to spark creativity and drive innovation,” the company said in a statement.

Located in the Chakan Industrial Area of Pune, represents a major investment in the pursuit of scientific excellence. Within the new R&D facility, Enzene has established specialized departments, including Cell Line Engineering (CLE), Drug Product Development (DPD), Purification Process Development (PPD), Advanced Analytical Technology (AAT), and Bioanalytical Assay, the company stated on Monday.

According to the company, these departments bring together a team of highly skilled scientists and researchers with affiliations to esteemed institutions like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and, University of Tennessee Medical Centre among others, and prior experience at globally renowned companies.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility which embodies our unwavering commitment to pioneering research and development. The open lab setup is a testament to our belief in fostering a culture of collaboration, where ideas can flow freely, leading to transformative discoveries. Moreover, this facility will significantly enhance our capabilities to serve our valued CDMO partners with greater efficiency and excellence,” said Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene.

Enzene’s new R&D facility not only facilitates advanced research and development activities but also strengthens their specialized capabilities. “The inauguration of the R&D Center not only marks a momentous occasion for Enzene Biosciences but also highlights the company’s dedication to elevating the biopharmaceutical landscape and delivering on its promise of driving positive impact in global healthcare,” said Sandeep Singh, MD Alkem Labs. “These strategic developments will invigorate our plans to become a global CDMO player”, he added.

In terms of the drug development continuum, Enzene will soon start offering biologics discovery services to our partners. Cost-effective discovery services are an essential segue for low-cost drugs for patients.

Moreover, the company is strategically expanding into innovative areas such as Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADC) and Cell and Gene Therapies (CGT). By venturing into these domains, Enzene seeks to leverage its scientific expertise and state-of-the-art infrastructure to develop disruptive treatments for various challenging diseases, it claimed.