ENTOD Pharmaceuticals to launch Molentod for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals today announced that it will soon launch generic version of Molnupiravir under the brand Molentod in India for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19.

Molnupiravir is the world’s first and only oral antiviral to be approved by the US FDA, UK MHRA and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) under emergency restricted use for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) last week, based on the review of clinical data of molnupiravir, approved molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, with SpO2 > 93% and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

“Emergency approval of Molnupiravir by the DCGI is a very important decision taken by Indian Government and it will help to protect India from the Omicron wave” said Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said that its aim is to make the product available as early as possible and that its first batch is already under production. Molentod will be available at retail chemists, pharmacy chains, hospitals and online stores across India at an affordable price to patients with an MRP of Rs 649 per strip of 10 capsules. Molentod is very competitively priced against other similar products in the market.

“In the backdrop of steadily rising Omicron cases now also in India, the launch of this oral anti-viral drug is another potent addition to India’s arsenal in its fight against the ongoing pandemic. That top global regulatory bodies including the DCGI have given a go-ahead to this molecule demonstrates the potential efficacy rate of this drug. Also, the short duration nature of this treatment would ensure enhanced compliance helping the country avoid unnecessary hospitalizations or even deaths in the coming months,” said Anjula Masurkar, Clinical Director, Entod Pharmaceuticals.

The recommended dose of the drug is four capsules (800 mg) twice a day for five days. The duration of treatment of molnupiravir is much shorter compared to other therapies, which is a significant advantage as it reduces the pill burden and enhances compliance. Molnupiravir improves patient compliance for non-hospitalized patients and reduces the chance of hospitalization or death for high-risk populations.

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals is an international research-based pharmaceutical organisation with over three decades of pharmaceutical expertise in Ophthalmology, ENT, Dermatology and other speciality medicine. Globally, the company has over 200 products in its portfolio, a global field force of over 1000 and highly experienced quality assurance, production and R&D teams. Its products are sold in over 55 countries including the EU, UK, Africa and Asia. Its quality systems are certified in Europe and its manufacturing quality standards adhere to international GMP norms. Its product range includes intracameral injections, eye drops, eye ointments, eye gels and soft gelatin capsules.