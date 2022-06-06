ENTOD Pharmaceuticals partnered with AIOS for the All India Ophthalmological Conference 2022

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals partnered with All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) which organised the 80th All India Ophthalmological Conference (AIOC) 2022 which was held in Mumbai on 2nd June at the JIO World Convention Centre. According to the company’s press statement, More than 8,000 eye specialists from all across India attended the programme which continued till the 5th of June. According to the organisers, the objective was to discuss various strategies to tackle chronic eye diseases such as Cataracts, Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Myopia which are creating a menace across India.

The AIOC is one of the largest ophthalmic medical conferences in India highly reputed for its world-class scientific sessions and surgical skills training activities. The AIOC 2022 was organized by the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) which is the largest association of eye surgeons in India and the second in the world with over 21,000 members. The conference also focussed on discussions relating to the latest technologies in Cataract Surgery. The diverse programme featured symposia, plenary lectures, instruction courses, recorded surgeries for demonstration, video, E-posters and much more.

“It is certainly a great honour to sponsor an event of such a scale where eye specialists from all around the country gathered to talk and discuss the ways to tackle critical eye diseases like Cataract, Glaucoma, Dry Eyes and Myopia in India,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, Executive Director of ENTOD Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

“The AIOC 2022 has been a mega success with eye doctors across the country coming together for a massive ophthalmic academic cause. This has by far been one of the best organised AIOC conferences and that too in a world-class facility like the JIO World Convention Centre. ENTOD Pharmaceuticals has always been a consistent sponsor of the AIOC every year however, this year has indeed been even more special as the conference had an international feel similar to what we see in the US, UK and Europe” he added.

“The AIOC 2022 conference provided a unique opportunity for learning which was much needed in post COVID Era. Due to the pandemic, there was a big gap in cataract surgeries, as patients were not coming for cataracts because these more complicated cases have been observed. In addition, Myopia has also become worse due to excessive screen time during Covid 19. Curative efforts alone will not be able to solve this truly manageable public health concern. As eye care leaders, we need to adopt approaches to explore strategies to strengthen prevention, including raising awareness and postoperative care for various eye diseases, as well as enabling a policy environment and the programme aimed to promote the same. The conference was held at the most appropriate time when the prevalence of eye diseases like Cataracts, myopia, glaucoma and other eye-related diseases are on the rise. AIOC 2022 conference has provided the right platform to all the eye specialists to tackle those issues in a more effective and efficient way,” said Dr Quresh B Maskati, Treasurer of LoC&Past President, AIOS.