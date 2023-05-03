ENTOD Pharmaceuticals launches drops for inflammatory dry eye disease

ENTOD Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced the launch of CYCLOTEARS eye drops in India and its various global markets for patients with Inflammatory Dry Eye Disease (DED), a commonly occurring condition.

According to the company’s statement, CYCLOTEARS eye drops would be the first dry eye therapy in the world that incorporates the company’s indigenously developed proprietary self-emulsifying drug delivery system (SEDDS) technology.

Also Read AstraZeneca to set up five centers of excellence for severe asthma across India

“This novel technology used in CYCLOTEARS eye drops has been developed by Indian scientists at our Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) accredited research centre. We are also associated with leading eye research institutes across India in the development phase. This technology is also backed by strong Indian generated clinical evidence published in international journals. We are excited about the launch of CYCLOTEARS eye drops which would provide a newer therapeutic approach to treat inflammatory DED in India,” Nikkhil K Masurkar, CEO, Entod Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

The prevalence of DED in India is higher than the global prevalence and stands at almost 32 percent, of which 90 percent were affected with moderate/severe DED. Studies have also shown that over-exposure to screens such as television, smartphones, computers, tablets and laptops significantly correlates with the severity of DED. It is projected that the prevalence of DED is likely to increase to 45% in India’s urban population by 2030.

Last year, Entod Pharmaceuticals announced the development of PresVu, an eyedrop to treat presbyopia which was in the final stage of development.

Also Read Biocon Biologics’ new monoclonal antibodies manufacturing facility receives EU GMP certification for cancer biosimilar

According to the company, these eye drops have the potential to remove the need for reading glasses. Also, in the year 2022, Entod Pharmaceuticals achieved the final Nod from DCGI for the phase 3 trial for low-dose atropine eye drops called Myatro 0.01 percent. The company has been playing a major role in eye-related treatment in India by manufacturing and bringing eye drops to treat major eye health problems, it added.