Entod Pharma launches Eyecirque for eye care and nourishment

ENTOD Beauty London in collaboration with Entod Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday announced that it has launched its Eyecirque range of vision enhancing and under-eye skin brightening supplements designed to provide enhanced protection and nutrition to the eyes and the skin around them.

The company claims that this comes as part of a ground-breaking milestone in nutrition-enhancing technology that ensures users can enjoy better eye health together with along with fuller, richer, and more radiant under-eye skin.

EyeCirque (ANTI-AGEING) Tab Carton (Zeon) (Image Credit: FE.com)

“The Eyecirque under-eye skin brightening supplement is a unique composition of scientifically proven essential antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals designed to boost, brighten and protect the skin under the eyes, and provide the under-eye area with essential nutrition & ample nourishment. The company revealed that this supplement works in perfect synergy with its under-eye gel serum that can further improve the smoothness, elasticity and radiance of the skin under the eyes. On the other hand, the Eyecirque vision enhancing supplement contains all the essential antioxidants, vitamins and minerals required to protect your eyes & promote healthy vision. It helps to provide essential nutrition, ample nourishment and maximum protection to the eyes,” the company stated on Wednesday.

Eyecirque Eye drops (FE.com)

During the launch, the company’s Clinical Director, Anjula Masurkar noted that the Eyecirque range of products is uniquely designed using the latest antioxidant technology to protect the skin around the eyes and the eyes themselves from oxidative stress due to free radicals whilst keeping the eyes refreshed, hydrated and rejuvenated.

“Our mission is to promote eye health and under-eye skin nourishment, and with these new products we are confident it will take allow us to take greater steps with much more precision for better results,” she said.

The company also announced that along with supplements, it has also launched Eyecirque lubricating eye drops designed to refresh, hydrate, and rejuvenate dry, red and irritated eyes.

The company claimed that these eye drops are completely preservative-free and contains an innovative and unique blend of eye moisturising agents and essential eye electrolytes.

EyeCirque -Eye Supplement C& foil (Zeon) (FE.com)

“The soothing and comforting sterile eye lubricating solution contains an innovative and unique blend of eye moisturising agents, developed to fight the sensation of dryness, discomfort, and irritation of eyes due to contact lens wear, prolonged exposure to computer/LED screens, air-conditioning, dust, pollution, smoke, and sunlight. It gently moisturises the surface of your eyes allowing them to feel refreshed, hydrated, and rejuvenated,” the company stated on Wednesday.

The products are indicated for the relief of dry, red, and irritated eyes due to contact lens wear, prolonged exposure to computer/LED screens, air-conditioning, dust, pollution, smoke, and sunlight, the company claims.

