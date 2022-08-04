Eli Lilly to make COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available from this month

Eli Lilly and Co announced on Wednesday that it is planning to make its COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available to U.S. states as well as hospitals and other healthcare providers from August.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, the drug, bebtelovimab, had received authorisation in the United States in February for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 among adults and children. Moreover, Eli Lilly entered an agreement in June to supply an additional 150,000 doses of the drug to the U.S. government.

The U.S. government will exhaust its supply of bebtelovimab as early as the week of August 22 and, without congressional appropriations, does not have the funds to purchase more, Lilly told Reuters.

Lilly would make bebtelovimab commercially available through a sole distributor beginning the week of Aug. 15, the company said as quoted by Reuters.

This will be done under the existing emergency use authorisation, Lilly said, adding that it currently does not plan to pursue full approval for bebtelovimab.

