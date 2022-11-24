Eli Lilly makes Ramiven drug available for more high-risk early breast cancer patients in India

Eli Lilly and Company on Thursday announced that it has launched an additional indication for Ramiven (abemaciclib), following approval from The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

According to the pharma company, Ramiven has been approved in the country in combination with endocrine therapy for adjuvant treatment in adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2(HER2) negative, node-positive early breast cancer (EBC) at high risk of recurrence.

“CDK 4/6 inhibitors are a class of medicines used to treat certain types of metastatic breast cancers. In India, over 50,000 patients are diagnosed with HR+/HER2- early breast cancer (EBC) every year. Close to 30% of EBC patients with high-risk clinical or pathological features experience recurrence or metastasis despite receiving standard therapy,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“Breast cancer is cancer which is most prevalent amongst women in India. It significantly impacts the quality of life of survivors and their families, who live with the fear of recurrence. The approval of Ramiven for the treatment of Early Breast Cancer brings more optimism by providing a new treatment option to healthcare professionals for their patients,” Vineet Gupta, Managing Director, Eli Lilly and Company – India & India Subcontinent, said in a statement.

Ramiven is already approved for the treatment of certain types of HR+ HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

It is a prescription drug to be used only on the advice of an oncologist and under medical supervision. It is available in tablet strengths of 150 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg for Early breast cancer (EBC).

