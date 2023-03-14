Eli Lilly forays into dermatological space in India, launches psoriasis drug

Eli Lilly on Tuesday announced the launch of Copellor (Ixekizumab) in India for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. This drug will also be available for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

The launch announcement comes following approval from The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). A humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody, Copellor (Ixekizumab) is designed to specifically target IL-17A, a protein that plays a role in triggering and maintaining inflammation in psoriasis, the pharma major stated on Tuesday.

“Our foray into the dermatology segment strengthens Lilly’s promise of bringing innovative medicines to India. Global Studies show that the impact psoriasis has on a patient’s quality of life is comparable to that of ‘serious’ diseases such as cancer and heart failure. The availability of a new treatment like Copellor®(Ixekizumab) will now empower healthcare providers with another option for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy, as well as treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis, a huge unmet need in the country,” Vineet Gupta, Managing Director, Eli Lilly and Company – India & India Subcontinent said in a statement.

Copellor (Ixekizumab) is a prescription medicine to be used only on the advice of a dermatologist or rheumatologist and under medical supervision. According to the pharma major, it is available in one strength of 80 mg/ml in a single dose prefilled autoinjector.

Psoriasis is a chronic auto-immune disorder of the skin in which prolonged inflammation leads to dry, thick, raised, red patches on the skin that continuously shed silvery scales. According to doctors, these patches cause great discomfort to the patient because they are accompanied by unstoppable itching. Studies also suggest that patients with severe psoriasis are prone to depression and may even develop a suicidal tendency.

It is noteworthy that psoriasis can also lead to a painful condition of the joints known as ‘psoriatic arthritis.’ Research shows that in psoriasis, inflammation is present throughout the body and this increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, kidney diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases along with psoriasis. There is no single cause identified for this condition, but there are a number of contributing factors: genetic risk, environmental triggers such as obesity, stress, some drugs, and injury.