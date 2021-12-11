Eli Lilly appoints Vineet Gupta as General Manager of its India affiliate with effect from January 2022

Vineet Gupta joined Eli Lilly in 2010 as Marketing Director for India, followed by a role as Corporate Affairs & Pricing Reimbursement and Access (PRA) Director in 2012.

By:December 11, 2021 11:54 AM
Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd (Lilly India), headquartered in Gurgaon, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, USA.

Eli Lilly and company (India) has announced the appointment of Vineet Gupta as the General Manager of its India subsidiary with effect from January 1, 2022.

Vineet will take over from Luca Visini who served as Managing Director of the company in India from February 2018 to December 2021.

Vineet Gupta joined Eli Lilly in 2010 as Marketing Director for India, followed by a role as Corporate Affairs & Pricing Reimbursement and Access (PRA) Director in 2012, and has since served in various strategic leadership roles across multiple countries including General Manager roles in Thailand, Philippines & Indonesia.  He is currently based out of the Lilly Corporate Headquarters in Indianapolis (US).

Commenting on his return to India, Vineet Gupta said, “I am excited and honored to have this opportunity to lead the Eli Lilly India operations. I look forward to driving strategic business decisions that help us deliver on our promise of making life better for people around the world, and in India.”

Luca Visini said, “I am incredibly grateful to have led a talented and dedicated team of professionals, all committed to our purpose in Lilly India. I am confident that with Vineet’s leadership, Lilly India will continue to expand access to our innovative medicines for people who need them.”

Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt Ltd (Lilly India), headquartered in Gurgaon, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eli Lilly and Company, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Indianapolis, USA. Since its inception more than 25 years ago, Lilly India has been offering advanced treatment options to treat chronic diseases such as diabetes, lung cancer, gastric cancer, osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, men’s health and growth-hormone deficiency.

 

 

 

 

 

