Eli Lilly and Cipla enter into strategic partnership in India to enhance access to Lilly key diabetes products

October 4, 2021







As part of this agreement, Lilly will transfer its rights in India to sell, promote and distribute the aforesaid two Lilly Diabetes products – Humalog & Trulicity to Cipla, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Eli Lilly and Company (India) Pvt. Ltd and Cipla announced a strategic partnership in India to enhance the reach of Lilly’s Diabetes products – Humalog [Insulin Lispro I.P. (rDNA Origin) injection] and Trulicity (Dulaglutide).

Lilly will continue to maintain its existing operating model for the remaining portfolio of products.

Cipla will leverage its capabilities and robust distribution strengths to engage healthcare professionals and expand access to these treatments for patients who need them.

Commenting on the partnership, Luca Visini, Managing Director India Subcontinent, Lilly India, said, “For more than 145 years, Lilly has been committed to uniting caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We have remained true to that promise. Developing strategic partnerships to adopt different operating models is key to enabling Lilly’s global efforts to make innovative medicines available to more people in India and around the world. Today, we are proud to be announcing our partnership with Cipla, which, pending full regulatory approvals, will hold the rights to sell, market, and distribute select Lilly Diabetes portfolio products. Cipla has a strong local footprint and is well established to expand access to those medicines around India.”

Dr. Vikas Gupta, Head, India Prescription Business, Cipla Ltd. said, “Enhancing access to high quality treatments is central to our purpose of ‘Caring for Life’. Lilly’s in-depth scientific knowledge and core purpose of providing patients with access to innovative products are aligned to Cipla’s goals. We are pleased to collaborate and build onto our existing partnership with Lilly India towards bringing innovative diabetes medications to India. Diabetes continues to be our key focus and this deal further strengthens our steadfast commitment to address the unmet needs of diabetes patients through a comprehensive portfolio of offerings in this space.”

