Dr. Reddy’s subsidiary Aurigene Oncology halts clinical trials of its psoriasis drug in US

Aurigene Oncology, a development-stage biotechnology company, on Friday, reported the results of a clinical trial conducted in the United States, in patients with moderate to severe psoriasis.

“The INDUS-3 study, listed at clinicaltrials.gov with identifier NCT04855721, met its primary endpoint of PASI-75 response at 12 weeks at the 400 mg BID dose, when compared to the placebo. The primary endpoint of PASI-75 at 12 weeks at the 200 mg BID dose and the 400 mg QD dose were not met. There were no safety issues identified in the study,” the company stated on Friday.

The company announced that it will be closing the clinical development of AUR101 in psoriasis.

Also Read Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited rebrands to Aurigene Oncology Limited with sharpened focus on cancer care

“The magnitude of efficacy improvement with AUR101 (versus placebo) in psoriasis are not what we hoped for in the study. While the positive statistical results at 400 mg BID confirm the role of RORγ in psoriasis, other agents, such as IL-17 antibodies as well TYK-2 inhibitors, lead to better results. In view of this, we believe that AUR101 will not add desirable benefit to patients with moderate to severe psoriasis. Therefore, we have decided to stop the clinical development of AUR101 as an oral drug in psoriasis. Pursuing AUR101 for other indications with suitable partners remains an option.” said Murali Ramachandra, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Aurigene in a statement.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itchy, scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk and scalp. It is a common, long-term disease with no cure yet.