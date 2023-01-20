Dr. Reddy’s reduces price of its heart failure drug

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Wednesday announced a significant price reduction of its trusted cardiovascular drug Cidmus. It is a pharmaceutical composition containing a combination of sacubitril and valsartan, indicated for heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction.

Earlier this week, Novartis’ heart failure drug which is a combination of sacubitril and valsartan lost its patent. This has become an opportunity for Indian domestic pharma players to launch generic versions of the blockbuster drug, experts told Financial Express.com.

Dr. Reddy’s Cidmus tablets are available in three strengths – 50mg, 100mg and 200mg, to be taken twice a day. Following the price reduction, Cidmus will be priced at Rs. 29 for 50mg (down from Rs. 78.32), Rs. 49 for 100mg (down from Rs. 83.86) and Rs. 79 for 200mg (down from Rs. 96.71) per tablet.

The pharma major also informed that the product will be manufactured in-house. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) of Cidmus is manufactured at a USFDA-approved facility.

Dr. Reddy’s Cidmus has a co-crystal formulation that enhances bioavailability, solubility and physical and chemical properties of the drug, it claimed.

There is a growing incidence of chronic diseases in India, and heart failure is one of them. It is estimated that India has between 8-10 million heart failure patients.

Dr. Reddy’s acquired the cardiovascular brand Cidmus from Novartis AG in 2022 for the India market.

“Driven by the company’s strong marketing and distribution network, Cidmus has reached over 1 lakh patients in India with a market share of 32%. Cidmus is part of a trusted portfolio of medicines offered to patients in the cardiovascular segment by Dr. Reddy’s alongside its leading brands such as Stamlo, Stamlo Beta, Reclide-XR and Reclimet-XR,” the company stated on Wednesday.

This price reduction will further widen access to this trusted and established brand in keeping with its purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’ and Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) goals of access, affordability and innovation, it stated.