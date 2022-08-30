Dr. Reddy’s Labs inks agreement with DNDi to explore potential collaboration for developing NTD drugs

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. and Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited announced on Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), a not-for-profit research and development organisation that develops new therapeutic solutions for neglected diseases and the DNDi India Foundation.

According to a press statement, the parties will explore a potential collaboration to develop and market novel and improved drugs for the treatment of identified Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) of national and global importance.

“The parties will also seek to work towards ensuring access of those drugs at affordable prices to patients in need particularly in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) that are disproportionately affected by these NTDs. This potential partnership will aim to bring DNDi’s expertise in NTDs together with the scientific, technical and commercial capabilities of APSL and Dr. Reddy’s – access to a pipeline of new chemical entities, pre-clinical studies, network and advocacy on these NTDs by DNDi; phase-wise clinical studies, research and development, commercial manufacturing of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and the finished products by APSL; distribution and commercialisation of the drugs by Dr. Reddy’s,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a diverse group of 20 conditions that are mainly prevalent in tropical areas.

“In keeping with our purpose of Good Health Can’t Wait, we have always stood for access to affordable and innovative drugs. We are grateful for this opportunity to explore a collaboration with DNDi, a globally renowned champion of the cause of neglected diseases with strong networks and know-how in this segment. We will look to leverage the strengths and capabilities of all the parties to explore new drugs with the intention of making them available in India and in countries with high disease burden in these NTDs. This potential partnership reinforces our aim as an organisation to triple our existing reach to touch over 1.5 billion patients around the world by 2030, and to introduce innovative products to improve standard of care,” Deepak Sapra, CEO – API and Services, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., said in a statement.

Over 1.7 billion people are affected by NTDs such as mycetoma, sleeping sickness, leishmaniasis (kala azar), Chagas disease, and river blindness across the world.

