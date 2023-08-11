scorecardresearch
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets

It is the generic version of KOMBIGLYZE XR (saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended release) tablets, approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Written by Health Desk
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (File)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced its launch of Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S. market.

Dr. Reddy’s Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30.

First published on: 11-08-2023 at 09:00 IST

