Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride tablets

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced its launch of Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets in the U.S. market.

It is the generic version of KOMBIGLYZE XR (saxagliptin and metformin hydrochloride extended release) tablets, approved by U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s Saxagliptin and Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets are supplied in a strength of 2.5 mg/1000 mg in bottle count of 60 and strengths of 5 mg/500 mg and 5 mg/1000 mg each in bottle counts of 30.