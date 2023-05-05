scorecardresearch
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches injection to test coronary artery disease in United States

Dr. Reddy’s Regadenoson Injection is supplied as single-dose pre-filled syringes, 0.4 mg/5 mL (0.08 mg/mL).

Written by Health Desk
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (File)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced the launch of Regadenoson Injection in the U.S. market. It is a generic therapeutic equivalent of Lexiscan (Regadenoson) injection, approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

According to the company’s press statement, Dr. Reddy’s Regadenoson Injection is supplied as single-dose pre-filled syringes, 0.4 mg/5 mL (0.08 mg/mL).

This injection is used to test the heart for coronary artery disease. According to health experts, it is used in patients who can not exercise for their stress test.

According to Mayo Clinics, this medicine works by dilating the arteries of the heart and increasing blood flow to help identify coronary artery disease.

First published on: 05-05-2023 at 15:48 IST

