Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches injection for lung disorder treatment in United States

Treprostinil is a medication used to manage and treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PH).

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. announced the launch of Treprostinil Injection in the U.S. market on Friday. According to the company’s press statement, it is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection, approved by the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s Treprostinil Injection is supplied as 20 mg/20 mL, 50 mg/20 mL, 100 mg/20 mL or 200 mg/20 mL vials.

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) is high blood pressure in the arteries to your lungs. According to doctors and health experts, it is a serious condition in which the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs become hard and narrow.

First published on: 22-04-2023 at 21:45 IST

