Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches eye drops for post-surgery care in United States

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced that it has launched Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%.

This medication is used to treat swelling and pain after eye surgery. It may also be used to treat a certain serious eye problem. This medication belongs to a class of drugs known as corticosteroids.

According to Dr. Reddy’s Labs, it is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Durezol (Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05%) in the U.S. market, following the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Durezol brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $40 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in Nov 2022 according to IQVIA.

Dr. Reddy’s Difluprednate Ophthalmic Emulsion 0.05% is available in 5 ml bottles in case packs of 24.