Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launches Bortezomib for Injection in US

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of Bortezomib for Injection 3.5 mg, the generic equivalent of Velcade (bortezomib) Injection, in the U.S. market which is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The company claims that the Velcade Brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $1.2 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022 according to IQVIA Health.

Meanwhile, Dr. Reddy’s Bortezomib for Injection is supplied in a 3.5 mg per 10 mL single-dose vial presentation for subcutaneous (SQ) or intravenous (IV) use. The company informed that Bortezomib is indicated for adult patients with multiple myeloma and mantle cell lymphoma.

“The recommended starting dose of bortezomib for injection is 2 1.3 mg/m administered either as a 3 to 5 second bolus intravenous injection or subcutaneous injection,” the company informed.