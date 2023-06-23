Dr. Reddy’s enters trade generics business in India

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., a global pharmaceutical company, on Friday announced its entry into the trade generics business in India with the launch of its new dedicated division ‘RGenX’.

Through this, Dr. Reddy’s aims to provide patients with access to a wider range of products and increased affordability. The new business will further the company’s goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, the pharma major said in a statement.

According to the company’s press statement, Dr. Reddy’s aims to roll out its trade generics across cities and towns in India, including rural areas. The company will work closely with its channel partners to ensure availability of its products, it added.

“India is a key focus market for us. Today’s announcement is a continuation of our effort to build a well-rounded business in India. We continue to strengthen our branded generics business in India by growing brands, new product launches, productivity enhancement through digital and analytics, and select strategic acquisitions. We are exploring strategic collaborations in India, and investing in innovative healthcare spaces that we see as future growth drivers. This foray into trade generics will add to our reach and depth by making high-quality medicines of Dr. Reddy’s accessible to more patients around the country in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’,” M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, India and Emerging Markets, said in a statement.