scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Dr. Reddy’s divests certain non-core brands in dermatology in India; To focus on strengthening core

Under the agreement, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr. Reddy’s for a consideration of Rs. 275 cr.

Written by Health Desk
Dr. Reddy's, Dr. Reddy's labs, eris lifesciences, healthcare news, pharma news,
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (FE.com)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced the signing of a deal to divest certain non-core brands of the company in the dermatology segments to Eris Lifesciences Limited.

Under the agreement, Eris Lifesciences will be assigned the trademark of these brands by Dr. Reddy’s for a consideration of Rs. 275 cr. As per IQVIA MAT December 2022, the divested portfolio saw sales of Rs. 60 crore in India.

Also Read

“India is a focus market for us. We aspire to break into the top 5 in India. Today’s announcement is in line with our stated intention of pursuing a strategy that involves growing brands organically combined with acquisitions that are a strategic fit and divestment of non-core brands. This deal is a further step towards consolidating our core and helping us deliver focused play in India in keeping with our purpose of ‘Good Health Can’t Wait’,” M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), said in a statement.

Also Read
Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-03-2023 at 15:58 IST

Stock Market