scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Dr. Reddy’s acquires trademark rights of Pfizer’s breast cancer drug

The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85 percent from the current price to increase affordability and access to palbociclib, it claimed.

Written by Health Desk
Dr. Reddy’s acquires trademark rights of Pfizer’s breast cancer drug
Since May last year, Dr. Reddy’s has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd under the brand name PRIMCYV in India. (File)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. on Friday announced that it has acquired the trademark rights of the breast cancer drug PRIMCYV from Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd for use in the Indian market.

PRIMCYV is a targeted therapy containing the active constituent palbociclib, a first-in-class CDK 4/6 inhibitor indicated in combination with an aromatase inhibitor for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

Since May last year, Dr. Reddy’s has been marketing the drug in collaboration with Pfizer Products India Pvt Ltd under the brand name PRIMCYV in India. The drug comes in the form of hard capsules in strengths of 75 mg, 100 mg and 125 mg.

Also Read
Also Read

“Following the trademark rights acquisition, Dr. Reddy’s will manufacture the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and finished drug at its state-of-the-art facilities approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr. Reddy’s is amongst select companies in the world to have conducted a bioequivalence study and received tentative approval from the USFDA for palbociclib,” the pharma major said in a statement.

The in-house product will be retailed in the Indian market at a reduction of 85 percent from the current price to increase affordability and access to palbociclib, it claimed. Dr. Reddy’s plans to roll out a unique Patient Assistance Programme to support long-term therapy of the patients on PRIMCYV, it stated.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 06:00:31 pm