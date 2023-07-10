Diagnosed incident cases of venous thromboembolism set to reach 1.69 million in 2032, forecasts GlobalData

The burden of diagnosed incident cases of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in the seven major markets which include the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan is expected to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.50% from 1.47 million in 2022 to 1.69 million cases in 2032, forecasts GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Venous Thromboembolism: Epidemiology Forecast to 2032,” estimates that in 2032, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of VTE across the 7MM with 1,061,000 cases. In the 5EU and Japan, GlobalData estimates there to be nearly 582,000 and 46,000 diagnosed incident cases of VTE respectively, in 2032.

Also Read Inflation law drives biologic drugs to outpace small molecules in venture financing in US, finds GlobalData

“The overall diagnosed incident cases of VTE will increase across all the 7MM, with the largest increase seen in the US. This is likely attributed to the improved diagnostics and the changes in the underlying population demographics among these markets,” Anna Moody, MRES, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, said in a statement.

VTE is comprised of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). VTE attacks occur in people of all ages and both sexes. However, the majority of diagnosed incident cases occur in older age. The diagnosed incidence of VTE was highest in ≥80 years in the 7MM and was slightly higher in women than men, GlobalData stated.

Also Read Soliris approval for MG will allow AstraZeneca to play a key role rare disease treatment space in China

“Both PE and DVT are most commonly diagnosed in adults over the age of 80 years. This is likely a consequence of increased immobility, hospitalization, and surgeries (such as knee and hip replacement). Across all markets, the diagnosed incident cases of DVT exceeds the diagnosed incident cases of PE. One DVT event increases a person’s likelihood of PE, so it is important that the necessary steps are taken to prevent this. Identifying those at risk for VTE, and prescribing the appropriate prophylaxis is essential to preventing a further increase in the diagnosed incident cases of VTE,” Moody concluded.