DawaaDost announces one day Diabetes course of ‘Metformin 1000 mg’ at rupee one per day to commemorate World Diabetes Day

Through this programme, DawaaDost will retail Metformin 1000 mg tablets from top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the country.

By:November 14, 2021 12:54 PM
DawaaDost, Metformin, 1000 mg tablet, World Diabetes Day Type-2 DiabetesStudies have shown that lack of adherence towards taking medicines as a major cause of diabetes related complications, hospitalization and deaths.

DawaaDost, a retailer of affordable medicines has announced a basic course of Metformin 1000 mg tablet at only rupee one per day commemorating the occasion of World Diabetes Day on November 14. This translates to a total cost of Rs 30 per month.

This is aimed at reducing the expenses of patients on their diabetic care to one-fourth. Through this programme, DawaaDost will retail Metformin 1000 mg tablets from top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the country. The patients or customers across the country will have to scan their prescription and upload to Dawaadost.com for availing their medicine, which will be shipped to their doorsteps. They can also buy the medicines at DawaaDost’s retail shops. Metformin is the first line of treatment for Type-2 Diabetes.

“India is a home to 80-90 million diabetics, the second highest in the world. One in six people in the world with diabetes is from India. Diabetes often leads to complications with the eyes, kidneys, or heart. It is a leading cause of death in the country, often due to complications developed during the advanced stages. Studies have shown, a lack of adherence towards taking medicines as a major cause of diabetes related complications, hospitalization and deaths”, said Dr. Rushin Mehta, diabetologist, The Clinic, Mumbai.

Amit Choudhary, Founder- Chief Executive Officer of DawaaDost said, “Quite often, this lack of adherence is due to the lack of affordability. By providing cost-effective diabetes care, the progress of diabetes and related complications could be controlled right at the onset of the disease. DawaaDost’s major objective is to make medicines for critical ailments highly affordable to the common man, so that he takes them regularly. These medicines are products of top 10 pharma companies in the country.”

DawaaDost wants to solve three challenges of availability, affordability, and awareness of high-quality medicines. The company believes that every medicine consumer in India can save 50- 80% on their medicine bills by providing them high quality branded generic medicines. It believes it is possible, to save Rs. 50,000 every year per family on medicines and reduce the nation’s medicine bills by Rs.1000 crores in 5 years.

Amit started DawaaDost as an inspiration from an NGO by the name of Dawai Dost which his family runs in Ranchi. One of the aims of this NGO is to make Diabetes medicines affordable for the patients.

Founded by Amit Choudhary and Yash Harlalka, DawaaDost (https://www.dawaadost.com/) specializes in both online and offline pharmacy retail chain of generic medicines in India. The company focuses on the availability of affordable generic medicines.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Healthcare News

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

AstraZeneca, India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre jointly launch Nurses Upskilling in NCD program

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

World Stroke Day: WHO reiterates its commitment to strengthen stroke care in South-East Asia Region

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Lawmakers call for coordinated, grassroot action needed to fight breast cancer

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Successful pig kidney transplantation done into a human for first time at NYU Langone Health in New York

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Tata Health now available countrywide for online consultation with physicians

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Dr Reddy's gets FDA nod for generic Revlimid; Enjoys 180 days exclusivity

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Metropolis Healthcare board approves acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic for Rs 636 crore

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Russia struggles to meet global orders for Sputnik V vaccine

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Government launches 'One Health' consortium for surveillance of bacterial, viral infections

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Ensuring equitable vaccines for all must for global economic recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman tells G-20

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Health and Education Ministers commit to health promoting schools for all in WHO South-East Asia Region

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Alembic Pharma gets EIR from USFDA for Karakhadi facility

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

Glenmark launches generic COPD treatment drug in Spain

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

US CEOs join hands to help India during Covid crisis at India Ideas Summit of US-India Business Council

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

Microland donates cardio-neuro ambulance to KMF Hospital in Tamil Nadu to provide timely critical care

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

US based Svast partners with CityMed to offer digital healthcare solutions to citizens of Uzbekistan

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

HCAH to invest up to Rs 300 crore in subsidiary to add 1,500 transition care beds in next 3 years

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Health Basix raises seed round of capital to transform pediatric healthcare delivery in India

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw clarifies to stock exchanges that no Indian resident holds key to her husband John Shaw offshore entity

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial

Merck announces Molnupiravir reduced risk of death at a planned interim analysis of its Phase 3 trial