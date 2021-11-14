DawaaDost announces one day Diabetes course of ‘Metformin 1000 mg’ at rupee one per day to commemorate World Diabetes Day

Through this programme, DawaaDost will retail Metformin 1000 mg tablets from top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the country.

DawaaDost, a retailer of affordable medicines has announced a basic course of Metformin 1000 mg tablet at only rupee one per day commemorating the occasion of World Diabetes Day on November 14. This translates to a total cost of Rs 30 per month.

This is aimed at reducing the expenses of patients on their diabetic care to one-fourth. Through this programme, DawaaDost will retail Metformin 1000 mg tablets from top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the country. The patients or customers across the country will have to scan their prescription and upload to Dawaadost.com for availing their medicine, which will be shipped to their doorsteps. They can also buy the medicines at DawaaDost’s retail shops. Metformin is the first line of treatment for Type-2 Diabetes.

“India is a home to 80-90 million diabetics, the second highest in the world. One in six people in the world with diabetes is from India. Diabetes often leads to complications with the eyes, kidneys, or heart. It is a leading cause of death in the country, often due to complications developed during the advanced stages. Studies have shown, a lack of adherence towards taking medicines as a major cause of diabetes related complications, hospitalization and deaths”, said Dr. Rushin Mehta, diabetologist, The Clinic, Mumbai.

Amit Choudhary, Founder- Chief Executive Officer of DawaaDost said, “Quite often, this lack of adherence is due to the lack of affordability. By providing cost-effective diabetes care, the progress of diabetes and related complications could be controlled right at the onset of the disease. DawaaDost’s major objective is to make medicines for critical ailments highly affordable to the common man, so that he takes them regularly. These medicines are products of top 10 pharma companies in the country.”

DawaaDost wants to solve three challenges of availability, affordability, and awareness of high-quality medicines. The company believes that every medicine consumer in India can save 50- 80% on their medicine bills by providing them high quality branded generic medicines. It believes it is possible, to save Rs. 50,000 every year per family on medicines and reduce the nation’s medicine bills by Rs.1000 crores in 5 years.

Amit started DawaaDost as an inspiration from an NGO by the name of Dawai Dost which his family runs in Ranchi. One of the aims of this NGO is to make Diabetes medicines affordable for the patients.

Founded by Amit Choudhary and Yash Harlalka, DawaaDost (https://www.dawaadost.com/) specializes in both online and offline pharmacy retail chain of generic medicines in India. The company focuses on the availability of affordable generic medicines.

