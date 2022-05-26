COVID-19 has given biopharmaceutical industry well-deserved recognition: Sanjiv Navangul, MD & CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd

Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a lot of impetus on Research and Development in the healthcare sector. Every year, the spending on R&D in healthcare is increasing exponentially with an objective to bring scientifically advanced biological, biotechnology products and novel drug delivery systems to deliver advanced and better patient outcomes. Some companies are exploring ways of augmenting and strengthening their portfolio related to women’s health. They are targeted towards improving and addressing specific health challenges of women in our country. Financialexpress.com caught up with Sanjiv Navangul, Managing Director & CEO, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) to discuss their medical solutions. Excerpts:

What are the key therapy areas BSV focuses on?

For over five decades, Bharat Serums & Vaccines Ltd (BSV) has been focusing on scientific research to improve patient outcomes in the key therapeutic areas of women’s health, assisted reproductive technology, critical care, and emergency medicine.

Committed to bringing life to life, we are a leading player in women’s health and infertility treatment. We are proud of BSV’s first in the world marketed Anti-Rho (D) immunoglobulin product that has assisted in bringing good health to Rh-negative mothers and newborns.

Committed to our vision of improving and saving lives, our critical care therapy area offers treatments for critically ill patients with sepsis, invasive fungal infections, trauma and so on. The emergency medicines portfolio offers treatment vaccines for snake and dog bites.

What makes BSV a women-centric biopharma company?

We are proud to call ourselves a women’s healthcare company. For us at BSV, we keep the woman at the centre of all our activities. We are committed to women’s health and currently operate in the fertility and women’s health segments, including products for preventing Rh isoimmunization, endometriosis, postpartum hemorrhage, luteal deficiency etc and a wide category of gonadotropins.

We work towards addressing the unmet medical needs of reproductive health for women. But it’s more than just a business for us. We believe that we need more women in the organisation as we want products for women, by women and of women. Even Our R&D workforce has 22% women representation, by far a significantly larger representation than any other (10-12% is the industry benchmark)

What is the objective of the recently expanded BSV Research & Development Centre?

BSV is an organization that has always given a lot of impetus to R&D. Every year, BSV spends a sizable amount towards R&D. The objective is to bring scientifically advanced biological, biotechnology products and novel drug delivery systems to deliver advanced and better patient outcomes in the areas we currently operate.

Tell us something about your global operations?

Today we have successfully augmented our competencies in biological, biosimilars and complex generics by entering product alliances and strategic tie-ups.

We have three wholly owned subsidiaries in the Philippines, Germany and the US. Our team in Germany manufactures therapeutic proteins derived from natural sources. Our US-based research and drug development organisation is dedicated to early-stage development of recombinant molecules.

With operations in Russia, Ukraine, LATAM, Middle East, Africa and SEA countries, we have built business efficiencies for our partner companies across the globe. Our 300+ memberteam across the globe has made a measurable impact on health and quality of life globally.

Sanjiv Navangul-MD and CEO-BSV Ltd

How was the last two years of pandemic for BSV?

COVID-19 pandemic has given the biopharmaceutical industry a well-deserved recognition as the whole world was looking at us for a solution. This gave a thrust to the Indian pharmaceutical sector, and it is now well on its way to become a global pharmaceutical hub. Despite the challenges, the sector has made significant efforts to strengthen its R&D capabilities. Our world class R&D centre at Airoli, Maharashtra houses nearly 100 scientists who endeavor to bring scientifically advanced biologicals, biotechnology products and novel drug delivery systems that deliver better patient outcomes.

During the Mucormycosis outbreak, the production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was ramped up to 24,00,000 vials annualized capacity to ensure that we support our country’s battle against the Black Fungus. The organisation has showcased its scientific capabilities by developing many first of India and world drugs. Globally till date, BSV is the only Indian company to have developed Anti-Rho (D) immunoglobulin product, immunosuppressive Anti- thymocyte globulin & deliver treatments for the Neglected Tropical Diseases (snakebites, rabies) that predominantly affects vulnerable populations of India living in rural and remote locations.

BSV recently invested in Genomic Valley. What was the thought behind it?

It is our endeavor to be the leader in biopharmaceuticals in India. It is critical for us to serve as many patients through our innovative products in the women’s health, critical care and emergency medicine portfolio. With this in mind, BSV has invested in the Genomic Valley in Hyderabad to manufacture innovative treatments and cures that deliver positive patient outcomes.

Since we are a high-end biotech injectable company focused on women’s health and critical care, our reach is limited to a specific group of patients and clinicians. We wanted to grow organically and serve more patients by widening our market presence in terms of retail channels and reaching out to more practitioners. We have invested in a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, which is also recognised as the world’s vaccine capital. We invested 200 crores in the facility, which would help us address medical needs of many more. We will explore manufacturing of our women’s health products, rabies and anti-snake bite vaccines, immunoglobulins and other hormones in the facility.

What are the future plans of BSV?

Driven by people and science, we are committed to becoming one of the leading biopharmaceutical players in India. We continue to Innovate in India for India and the world.

We are further augmenting the recombinant technology platform and our R&D team continues to work on delivering newer treatments and cures that could address the unmet medical needs of patients in the country.

We are exploring ways of augmenting and strengthening our women’s health portfolio through acquiring new brands that are targeted towards improving and addressing specific health challenges of women in our country. We are also looking at offering comprehensive medical solutions that we could offer to our customers.

BSV through its patient-centred platform BSVwithU endeavours to deliver the most optimal health outcomes and address patient needs. The company has also roped in financing companies to provide microfinance support to aspiring couples seeking IVF treatment. This microfinancing support is also extended to aplastic anemia patients to allow completion of treatment. The platform offers Indirect Coombs Test to assist Rh-negative pregnant mothers with diagnostic support to identify and rationalize interventions required to ensure the well-being of Rh-positive babies delivered and supports aspiring couples and women throughout their IVF and pregnancy journeys through free psychological counselling services.