Cipla adds capacity of a captive renewable energy power plants in Maharashtra and Karnataka

Cipla Limited announced on Thursday the commercial operation of additional capacity of a captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra and Karnataka. In January last year, Cipla had commissioned a 30 MWp solar project at Tuljapur, it further added 16 MWp of solar capacity to supply renewable energy for its manufacturing units or facilities in Maharashtra.

According to the company’s press statement, these projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India and are one of the state’s largest solar open access projects set up by a corporate. The project will support the Company’s green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh & Patalganga and R&D center at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 percent of total consumption for these units with green energy, the company claims.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka wind-solar hybrid captive power plant with a capacity of 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind has been commissioned in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, this project will help in migrating the 85 % of the power required to renewable sources for its manufacturing units in Karnataka.

“Sustainability is at the core of Cipla’s DNA. This project is a big step forward in achieving carbon neutrality by 2025. We endeavor to continue growing the share of renewable energy across our sites to contribute to India’s agenda of increasing energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources,” Geena Malhotra, President, and Global Head – Manufacturing Operations, Cipla, said in a statement.

The company also claimed that over the last 3-year, it has added a significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar rooftop & ground-mounted solar projects under the RESCO model and captive solar / wind open access project in partnership with leading IPP (Independent Power Producers). Moreover, In FY 22, the company has sourced a total of 68200 mWh of renewable power for its operation across India, leading to 56000 tons of Co2 reductions.

By 2025, Cipla plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zero-waste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship, and green chemistry, the company stated.