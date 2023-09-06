scorecardresearch
CDSCO issues advisory on fake cancer drug; Urges doctors to be cautious

According to the drug regulator, WHO has reported that there are at least 8 different batch numbers of falsified versions of the anti-cancer drug in circulation.

Written by Sushmita Panda
The drug, manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, is a CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate indicated for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma. (Representational image/Pixabay)

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued an alert on falsified versions of Adcetris injection that is prescribed to treat cancer. In a letter dated September 5, the drug regulator highlighted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has informed about a safety alert identified with multiple falsified versions of Adcetris injection 50 mg (Brentuximab Vedotin).

The drug, manufactured by Takeda Pharmaceuticals, is a CD30-directed antibody-drug conjugate indicated for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin Lymphoma after failure of autologous stem cell transplant and systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

The letter, as seen by Financial Express.com, revealed that falsified versions of the drug has been identified in four different countries including India.

“These products are most often available at patient level and distributed in the unregulated supply chains (mainly online). The products have been identified in both regulated and illicit supply chain, sometimes at patient levels as well,” the letter revealed.

According to the drug regulator, WHO has reported that there are at least 8 different batch numbers of falsified versions in circulation.

It has advised doctors and patients to carefully prescribe and educate their patients to report any adverse drug reactions (ADRs). Additionally, it warned consumers to be careful and only procure the medical products from authorised sources with the proper purchase invoice.

Moreover, it also instructed the regulatory officers to keep a strict vigil on the movement, sale, distribution, and stock of the drug products in the market.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 15:36 IST

