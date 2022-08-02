Cadila Pharma launches generic versions of sitagliptin for type 2 diabetes in India

Cadila Pharmaceuticals on Monday launched the generic versions of sitagliptin under the brand names Jankey and Sitenali for type 2 diabetes in India.

Sitagliptin is a drug from the class of DPP-4 inhibitors and it is prescribed for the treatment of high glucose levels in the blood, also known as hyperglycaemia. According to doctors and health experts, high blood glucose can lead to life-threatening complications such as atherosclerosis, stroke, heart attack, retinopathy, neuropathy, and nephropathy.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched a potent combination of Sitagliptin and Metformin and branded it as Jankey M.

According to experts, sitagliptin has a strong clinical profile and potential for the treatment of type 2 diabetes for patients who do not achieve the targeted blood sugar level with currently available anti-diabetic medications.

As sitagliptin is going out of patent, many pharmaceutical companies have started launching generic versions of the drug. According to a report by Indian Express, this move may lead to a decline in the prices of the drug by at least a third.

Another medicine from the same category developed by the pharmaceutical company Novartis, called Vildagliptin, also went off patent late last year which led to a subsequent price drop.