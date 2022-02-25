Cadila Healthcare to be known as Zydus Lifesciences as part of new innovation centric corporate brand identity

The company’s new brand identity brings together two hearts in purple and teal colours symbolising its commitment to science and innovation alongwith care and nurturance.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd will now be known as Zydus Lifesciences Ltd as part of unveiling its new innovation and care centric corporate brand identity. The company’s new brand identity brings together two hearts in purple and teal colours symbolising its commitment to science and innovation alongwith care and nurturance, the company stated in a release.

Building on a rich legacy of over 70 years as a healthcare and innovation-driven company, the Zydus group has announced its new brand identity with the listed entity of the group Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Heralding a bold new vision for the organisation, Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd said, “We have always believed in evolving and transforming ourselves in the ongoing quest to bring patient-centric solutions driven by science and innovation. With differentiated approaches, we have been addressing healthcare challenges globally, creating healthier communities. Reaffirming this commitment, we will continue to unlock new possibilities that can impact lives and empower people with life-changing discoveries.”

In the new logo, two hearts come together to enclose ‘us’ at the core. The heart represents the company’s inclusiveness. The Teal and Purple colours represent the pillars of science and care. While the dynamic teal expresses Zydus’ dynamism and stands for the company’s commitment to science, the purposeful purple stands for dedication to care and nurturance. The ‘us’ in the new Zydus logo represents all the stakeholders including employees, patients, doctors, investors, bankers, business partners, associates and all those who are an integral part of Zydus’ journey, the company release stated.

Sharing his insights on the new identity, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., said “Our new brand identity is a confluence of what we truly are. A global lifesciences company driven by the purpose of delivering care and nurturance for the patients, backed by the power of innovation, science and cutting edge technology. With these attributes close to our heart, we wish to make a meaningful difference in serving patients and communities. These pillars of care, compassion and commitment to innovation will remain at the heart of all that Zydus stands for.”

Zydus since its inception has been dedicated to finding innovative ways to help people with their unmet healthcare needs. The group has many first-in-India and first-in-the-world discoveries.

Zydus was the first Indian Pharma company to bring an NCE from lab to market,‘Lipaglyn’ to treat Diabetic Dyslipidemia. Bilypsa is also the first drug anywhere in the world to be approved for Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH).

Malaria has been a scourge and the world has been battling this tropical disease which affects millions of people every year. Zydus in collaboration with MMV is developing ZY19489, a potential fast acting, single dose cure for Malaria. Besides this, ZYIL1, the company’s novel oral small molecule is an NLRP3 inhibitor candidate.

Apart from NCEs, Zydus has a very robust pipeline for Biologics and Vaccines as well.

The world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D is also a product of Zydus’ innovation. Twinrab is the first-of-its-kind novel biological entity for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.