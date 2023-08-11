Boehringer Ingelheim expands animal health portfolio in India; Launches afoxolaner

Boehringer Ingelheim on Thursday announced the launch of NexGard (afoxolaner) S and M in India. According to a press statement, this expansion of the NexGard product line for small (weighing 2-4 kgs) and medium (weighing 4-10kgs) dogs comes after the successful introduction of NexGard X and L earlier in 2020.

“NexGard is indicated for use in dogs and puppies from eight weeks of age and is delivered as a monthly treatment in highly palatable flavored chewables that kill fleas before they can lay eggs, ticks, and mites. NexGard small and medium is suitable for puppies as young as eight weeks old, even with a body weight of two kgs. It is easy-to-administer, and a convenient and effective way to keep pets safe from harmful parasites. Moreover, NexGard (afoxolaner) is the only product that is FDA-approved to prevent Lyme infections in dogs as a result of killing black-legged ticks,” the company said in a statement.

“The tropical conditions in India provides an ideal weather for the survival and propagation of flea-borne and tick-borne pathogens in dogs. These can also be easily transmitted from animal to humans, leading to a larger health concern. It is thus crucial for pet parents to be aware of and administer regular parasite control for their pets. With the introduction of NexGard® S and M, Boehringer Ingelheim aims to ensure the same high-quality protection for small and medium-sized dogs, as their larger counterparts. It reflects our unwavering commitment towards helping Indian veterinarians and pet owners in safeguarding their pets’ health and well-being,” said Dr. Vinod Gopal, Director – Country Head, Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Pet parenting in India has grown multifold over the last few years, and is growing at a 12% CAGR each year. India today has over 32 million pets, which is a 61% spike as compared to 2018 numbers. This puts an increased focus on pet health and care among modern pet parents.

According to the company, flea and tick infestation is a perennial problem in dogs and thrives especially in humid and warm conditions, which can cause itching, skin irritation, and infections like flea allergic dermatitis, anemia, and tapeworm. It can also transmit various diseases caused by bacteria and viruses like ehrlichiosis, lyme disease, tick paralysis, etc., which can also be transmitted to humans. Pet parasitic treatment not only reduces the use of antibiotics to prevent infections, but also protects the health of the pets, making pet and human co-living safe and meaningful.