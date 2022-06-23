Biotech firm Amgen lays out plans for its Humira’s biosimilar

Biotechnology firm, Amgen, is planning to make its mark first U.S. biosimilar to AbbVie’s megablockbuster Humira. During the 2022 Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) Convention, Amgen presented a preview of its annual trends in biosimilars report.

Reportedly, in an interview, Amgen’s Ian Thompson, senior vice president and general manager of business operations in the U.S., said that while Europe got off to a faster start in biosimilars, it’s fair to say that “the U.S. has caught up and arguably overtaken [Europe] in the last few years.”

In 2008, Europe’s first approved biosimilar came in, and after 15 more received approval. However, in the eight years after the first U.S. biosimilar launch (2015), 36 have been approved and 22 have launched, Amgen’s trends report stated.

Reportedly, Amgen is set to launch the first Humira biosimilar in late January 2023. According to reports, Amgen has been selling innovative and biologic drugs for many years and Thompson has emphasised that the company has the know-how to succeed in biosimilars.

Due to a 2017 settlement, Amgen will have a head start with its Humira biosimilar. Meanwhile, the company is set to launch in late January, and it will be followed by other biosimilars next July, September, and November, according to Cardinal Health.