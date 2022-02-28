Biocon Biologics to acquire Viatris’ Biosimilars for up to USD 3.3 billion in stock and cash

The acquisition of biosimilars assets of Viatris significantly strengthens BBL’s position in providing affordable access to patients through its portfolio in diabetes, oncology, immunology and other noncommunicable diseases.



Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) today announced entry into a definitive agreement with its partner Viatris to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars business in a $ 3.3 billion cash and stock deal.

This deal will create a unique fully integrated global biosimilars enterprise in which Viatris will receive consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion, including cash up to USD 2.335 billion and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in BBL, valued at USD 1 billion.

The Board of Directors of both companies have approved the transaction. BBL will have a comprehensive portfolio comprising its current range of commercialized insulins, oncology and immunology biosimilars as well as several other biosimilar assets currently under development. BBL also has access to the vaccines portfolio through its previously announced partnership with Serum Institute Life Sciences (SILS).

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics said, “This acquisition is transformational and will create a unique fully integrated, world leading biosimilars enterprise. Our long-standing global partnership with Viatris has enabled us to achieve many firsts, setting new benchmarks for the global biosimilars industry. This strategic combination brings together the complementary capabilities and strengths of both partners and prepares us for the next decade of value creation for all our stakeholders.”

“The deal will enable BBL to attain a robust commercial engine in the developed markets of US & Europe and will fast-track our journey of building a strong global brand. It will also make us future-ready for the next wave of products. This development takes our partnership with Viatris to the next level to realize our shared purpose of impacting global health by providing affordable access to high quality essential and life -saving Biosimilar drugs,” she added.

Dr Arun Chandavarkar, Managing Director, Biocon Biologics said, “By combining the biosimilars business of Viatris to create a global, vertically integrated business in BBL, we are confident of unlocking significant value for our stakeholders. This deal gives BBL full ownership of Viatris’ rights in biosimilars assets, enabling us to recognize combined revenues and profits. To ensure a seamless transition and continued service to patients and customers, Viatris will provide commercial and other transition services to BBL for an expected period of two years.”

“This deal provides several advantages, including strategic agility and operational efficiencies, which will help us mitigate pricing pressures in a competitive global biosimilars landscape. We remain committed to sustainable growth with a strong financial profile, expanded geographical reach and continued investments in R&D to build a world-leading biosimilars franchise. We believe that as a fully integrated global company, we will be able to enhance patient access and reduce healthcare inequities worldwide,” he added

Robert J. Coury, Viatris’ Executive Chairman said, “Our unique collaboration with Biocon began more than a decade ago, even before a biosimilars pathway was defined in most countries. During that time, we have experienced many successes, and today is no exception as we join together to create a new, uniquely positioned world class vertically integrated biosimilars leader. This transaction will allow Viatris to continue to participate in the global biosimilars space in a more optimized way, while also allowing us to accelerate our own financial priorities.”

Post closure of the deal, BBL will realize the full revenue and associated profits from its partnered products; a step-up from its existing arrangement with Viatris. The deal will expand BBL’s EBITDA base and strengthen overall financials, enabling investments for sustained long- term growth.

The deal will lead to operational efficiencies across the complete value chain and build agile capabilities in development, manufacturing, regulatory, supply chain and commercialization in developed and emerging markets. Combining Viatris’ biosimilars business with BBL accelerates the build out of BBL commercial capability in developed markets in order to become a strong global brand with a direct presence in US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

BBL currently has a portfolio of 20 biosimilars. The acquisition of biosimilars assets of Viatris significantly strengthens BBL’s position in providing affordable access to patients through its portfolio in diabetes, oncology, immunology and other non-communicable diseases. It also prepares BBL for greater success with the commercialization of its future pipeline.