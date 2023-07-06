Biocon Biologics expands its footprint in Emerging Markets; takes over commercialization of Biosimilars Business from Viatris

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) on Wednesday announced that the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries in Emerging Markets effective July 1, 2023, increasing the scale and scope of its business.

Following the deal closure in November 2022, this marks the first wave of countries where Viatris’ operations have fully transitioned to Biocon Biologics. A robust integration plan has ensured a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes across these countries.

The existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, including bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept, managed by Viatris in these markets, is now a part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organization.

“We will work with existing and new partners to expand our footprint and strengthen our business presence in these countries. Our best-in-class R&D capabilities, high-quality manufacturing, supply chain excellence, and commercial and regulatory expertise will enable us to expand access to a diverse portfolio of biosimilars, meet patients’ needs and be a trusted partner to patients and the healthcare community in these markets,” the company said in a statement.

“The successful integration of Viatris’ biosimilars business to Biocon Biologics in over 70 countries is a significant milestone and marks the beginning of the transition process. Working closely with our partners, Biocon Biologics will now lead commercial operations in these markets and broaden access to patients with our differentiated portfolio of high quality biosimilars. This first wave in the transition process comes ahead of plan, thanks to the tireless efforts of our colleagues at both companies, our advisors and partners who worked relentlessly to make this happen,” Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

According to the company, all their biosimilar products commercialized by Viatris in various markets such as bGlargine (Semglee), bPegfilgrastim (Fulphila), bTrastuzumab (Ogivri), bBevacizumab (Abevmy) and inlicensed product bAdalimumab (Hulio), will continue to serve patients’ needs.

Most of these have been co-developed with Biocon Biologics and manufactured at BBL’s world class facilities in India and Malaysia. The diverse portfolio covers key therapeutic areas of cancer, diabetes and autoimmune disease, it stated.

“The transitioning of these 70+ Emerging Markets to Biocon Biologics from Viatris marks the first phase of the business integration plan charted out for the acquired business. This will allow Biocon Biologics to meaningfully expand the geographic reach of the existing biosimilars portfolio and future pipeline into growth markets where Viatris has existing sales infrastructure and local market expertise. Working closely with key stakeholders in these markets will allow us to ensure reliable supplies of our biosimilars for those who need them the most, while enabling us to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global biosimilars opportunity,” Susheel Umesh, Chief Commercial Officer – Emerging Markets, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) have emerged as the leading cause of death and disability in Emerging Markets. Each year, 17 million people die from an NCD before age 70; and 86% of these premature deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Of the 41 million deaths due to NCDs each year, 77% are in LMICs.

“Biologic therapies have had transformative and far-reaching effects particularly within some of the leading NCD therapy areas: cancer, diabetes, and immunology. Biosimilars present an enormous opportunity to provide affordable access to these advanced therapies. By expanding access to cost-effective biosimilars, Biocon Biologics seeks to facilitate the achievement of Target 3.4 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals SDGs by 2030 – i.e.; reduce premature mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases by one third through prevention and treatment,” the company said in a statement.