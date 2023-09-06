Biocon Biologics completes integration of Viatris biosimilars’ business in North America

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) on Wednesday announced that the Company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business from Viatris in North America (United States and Canada) effective September 1, 2023.

To further strengthen its leadership position in the global biosimilars industry and provide complete end-to-end capabilities to patients and customers, Biocon Biologics recently acquired the global biosimilars business of its long-term partner Viatris. Since the agreement closed in November 2022, Biocon Biologics has executed a robust integration plan to ensure a seamless transition of partners, people, systems, and processes, it stated.

“Our successful North America transition marks the second wave of our integration of the Viatris biosimilars’ business, quickly following Emerging Markets and ahead of schedule. We will now be leading the commercial operations in the United States and Canada as a global business. This will further enable Biocon Biologics to continue to expand the availability of our high-quality biosimilars to patients and provide more accessible and affordable options to treat diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases as well as offer products in new therapeutic areas such as ophthalmology,” Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said in a statement.

Biocon Biologics has a comprehensive portfolio of in-market and in-development biosimilar across multiple therapies, including four in the United States and six in Canada, with a robust pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets, including insulins and monoclonal antibodies spanning multiple therapy areas. With the completion of the North America integration, the existing commercialized portfolio of biosimilars, Ogiviri (bTrastuzumab), Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim), Semglee (Insulin Glargine) and Hulio (bAdalimumab), is now incorporated into Biocon Biologics’ commercial organization in the United States.

In addition to these products, Kirsty(Aspart) and Abevmy (Bevacizumab) will also be available in Canada.

“As one of the only fully integrated biosimilar companies, we are proud to say that biosimilars are not just what we do – they are all that we do. With this exciting milestone, we are providing patients, customers, and healthcare providers in North America with deep expertise, commitment, and continual investment to advance biosimilars throughout the entire value chain from innovation to ensuring a robust global supply,” Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer – Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd, said in a statement.

As a result of the completion of this integration, Biocon Biologics is expected to grow its employee population to over 150 employees in North America by the end of the year.