biocon biologics collaborates with rssdi to expand access to its insulins for children with type 1 diabetes

BRIDGE-1 is a Biocon and RSSDI Initiative for enhancing diabetes knowledge and awareness in Type-1 patients in the country.

RSSDI teams will develop the training material and train these physicians, to create awareness on effective diabetes management in Type 1 patients.

Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has tied up with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) to launch a comprehensive care program called as BRIDGE-1 for expanding access to its insulins for children with Type 1 diabetes with the help of 400 physicians.

BRIDGE-1 is a Biocon and RSSDI Initiative for enhancing diabetes knowledge and awareness in Type-1 patients in the country.

Biocon Biologics will work together with RSSDI to identify and train 400 physicians across the country along with providing a free supply of its insulins portfolio for over 1,000 children with Type 1 diabetes, from the marginalized communities.

RSSDI teams will develop the training material and train these physicians, to create awareness on effective diabetes management in Type 1 patients, among their peers, and community at large in their respective districts.

RSSDI is the largest organization of Diabetes Health Care Professionals and researchers in Asia. It has over 10,000 members from amongst physicians, diabetologists, endocrinologists and paramedical personnel such as nurses and dieticians.

India has among the largest population of children and adolescents living with Type 1 diabetes in the world with an estimated 1 million children and adolescents dealing with this condition as of 2019, with the number increasing every year.

Addressing the Biocon Biologics Scientific Symposium at the 49th Annual Conference of RSSDI held to commemorate World Diabetes Day on November 14, 2021, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon and Biocon Biologics said, “As a part of the centenary celebrations of the discovery of insulin, Biocon Biologics has expanded its universal access program to address the needs of young people with Type 1 diabetes in India in collaboration with RSSDI. With the help of 400 physicians across the country, we aim to provide global quality, lifesaving insulins to over 1,000 children who otherwise cannot afford this therapy.”

“Through our various access initiatives, Biocon Biologics is committed to enabling affordability, accessibility and availability of our insulins to the most underserved and vulnerable sections of the diabetes population in India,” she added.

Dr Banshi Saboo, President and Organising Chairman, RSSDI said, “We are delighted to associate with Biocon Biologics to improve diabetes management for better patient outcomes, especially the marginalised who cannot afford the high cost of medicines.”

At the symposium, Biocon Biologics presented the clinical study data submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration based on which the Company received world’s first interchangeability approval for its biosimilar Insulin Glargine. This interchangeability approval for biosimilar Insulin Glargine by the USFDA, another first to Biocon Biologics’credit, will allow substitution of the product at the pharmacy counter, thus expanding patient access in the US.

Biocon Biologics’ biosimilar Insulin Glargine has been available to patients in India since 2009. The company has served over 1 million people with diabetes in India through its insulins portfolio, which includes Insulin Glargine and recombinant human insulin in various presentations.

To commemorate 100 years of insulin discovery, Biocon Biologics is observing the Diabetes Awareness Month with a series of activities like HCP Engagement through its digital i-connect platform and face-to-face interactions, a Diabetes Awareness Campaign on Social Media, Diabetes Detection Camps, as well as Walkathons with participating HCPs for raising awareness on Diabetes.

India has the maximum number of children with Type 1 diabetes globally, as per IDF Diabetes Atlas 2019. As of 2019, over 1 million children and adolescents had Type 1 diabetes. India leads in both existing and new cases of Type 1 diabetes. There were 15,900 new cases of Type 1 diabetes in India, followed by 14,700 cases in US and 7,300 cases in Brazil. India leads with 95,600 existing cases of Type 1 diabetes among children up to the age of 14, followed by 94,200 in USA and 51,500 in Brazil.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.