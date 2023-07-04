Biocon Biologics’ biosimilar of Humira is now available in United States

Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, on Tuesday announced that HULIO (adalimumab-fkjp) injection, a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), is now available to patients in the United States after five years of experience in Europe and two years in Canada.

According to the company’s press statement, Biocon Biologics, which recently announced its acquisition of Viatris’ global biosimilars business, has secured multiple biosimilar approvals in the U.S., Europe, and over 100 countries across the globe.

“The launch of HULIO, our biosimilar adalimumab, in the United States is an important milestone for Biocon Biologics as it expands our well-known biosimilar product offering to patients in the United States. This launch builds on our strong presence in oncology and diabetes and re-affirms our commitment to enabling affordable access to biologics,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd in a statement.

With the acquisition of Viatris’ biosimilars business, Biocon Biologics can now help provide patients and healthcare professionals with more accessible and affordable treatment options in diabetes, cancer, and immunology therapeutic areas, it claimed.

“Biocon Biologics is pleased to make HULIO, a patient-friendly, 2-click, prefilled pen available in the United States for patients with certain inflammatory diseases. There are no buttons to push. Patients remove the cap and push the device against their skin to trigger their injection. Designed and built with patients in mind, healthcare professionals and patients don’t have to miss a beat with HULIO; they simply, ‘Click, Click, Go,” said Mathew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer of

Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics Ltd in a statement.

Moreover, Biocon Biologics is offering two options to health plans and pharmacy benefit managers. HULIO is available at a list price (Wholesale Acquisition Cost) of 5 percent below the current Humira list price. Adalimumab-fkjp is also available at a list price of approximately 85 percent below the current Humira list price, it added.

Hulio is indicated for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, and Plaque Psoriasis.