Biocon Biologics and Viatris Launch Abevmy their third oncology biosimilar in Canada

Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd., and Viatris Inc. announced on Thursday that Abevmy® (bBevacizumab) is now available in Canada. Abevmy, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris, is a biosimilar to Roche’s Avastin® (Bevacizumab) and has been approved by Health Canada across four oncology indications, according to the companies’ press statement on Thursday.

“With the launch of Abevmy, (bBevacizumab), we are adding another world-class biosimilar to our oncology portfolio in Canada, which includes Ogivri (Trastuzumab) and Fulphila (Pegfilgrastim). Abevmy will be an important addition to our existing portfolio and will enable us to expand patient access to another affordable biologic for cancer care,” Matthew Erick, Chief Commercial Officer, Advanced Markets, Biocon Biologics, said in a statement.

“With patients at the heart of what we do, we are proud to bring Abevmy to market to provide increased access and affordability in oncology. Abevmy is the fourth biosimilar to be offered by Viatris in Canada and our third to support patients living with cancer. Our vast experience in biosimilars has resulted in a substantial oncology portfolio which expands choices for patients across the nation,” Viatris Canada Country Manager David Simpson stated.

According to the companies, Abevmy follows the launch of their two oncology biosimilars in Canada, Ogivri (bTrastuzumab) in 2019 – the first Trastuzumab approved in the country – and Fulphila (bPegfilgrastim), which was launched in 2020. Additionally, Viatris Canada launched Hulio (bAdalimumab) in February last year for chronic inflammatory conditions.

The Viatris AdvocateTM program is also now available for Abevmy. The program offers support and resources for patients, their caregivers and their healthcare providers. The approval of Abevmy was based on a comprehensive analytical, pre-clinical and clinical program. Abevmy is authorized for use in the following indications:

1. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

2. Locally Advanced, Metastatic or Recurrent Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

3. Platinum-Resistant Recurrent Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube and Primary Peritoneal Cancer

4. Malignant Glioma (WHO Grade IV) – Glioblastoma

The companies informed that the two formats approved and now available in Canada are: 100 mg/4 mL single-use vial and 400 mg/16 mL single-use vial. Abevmy is a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to human vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and neutralizes its biologic activity. Abevmy (bBevacizumab), inhibits the formation of tumor vasculature, thereby inhibiting tumor growth, the company stated.