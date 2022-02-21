Binnopharm Group inks deal to acquire two anti-bacterial brands from Dr. Reddy’s in the Russia & CIS region

Binnopharm Group will acquire the two anti-bacterial brands Ciprolet and Levolet in Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan through its affiliate Joint Stock Company, Alium, to strengthen its antibiotic portfolio.

Binnopharm Group, one of the leading pharmaceutical production companies in Russia, has signed a deal with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to acquire its anti-bacterial medicines under the Ciprolet and Levolet brands in Russia, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

The portfolio includes various dosage forms such as tablets, solution for infusions and eye drops. The Sistema Group company Binnopharm Group has signed the deal via its affiliate Joint Stock Company ‘Alium’.

Rustem Muratov, CEO, Binnopharm Group said, “The acquisition of Ciprolet and Levolet is an important step to enhance our position in the antibiotics market, one of the key market segments for Binnopharm Group. These strong brands have already had the trust of millions of consumers – according to independent analyst estimation they are leaders in their market segments. They will be a valuable complement to our portfolio of antibacterial products. We are also acquiring rights to these products in Belarus and Uzbekistan in line with our strategic goal to strengthen presence in the international markets.”

MV Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets, India & Emerging Markets said, “Our Russia and CIS markets continue to be strong performers for the company. This deal is a step towards divesting brands in non-core areas in order to consolidate and strengthen our play further in our key focus therapy areas of gastro-enterology, pain management, cold and flu, allergy, oncology, neurology, paediatrics and women’s health. This will help us accelerate access to affordable and innovative medicines in the region in these segments.”

Binnopharm Group is Russia’s largest producer of antibiotics and the Number one manufacturer of products intended for CIS exports. The company has 5 production assets in different Russian regions. The assets manufacture a total of 200+ pharmacological groups in various dosage forms (from tablets and capsules to ointments, gels, suppositories, infusion solutions, etc.) and boast one of the largest portfolios among Russian manufacturers with 450+ marketing authorisations.