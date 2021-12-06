BDR Pharmaceuticals launches India’s first generic Midostaurin for treatment of Leukemia

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is the most common Leukemia or blood cancer in adults.

By:December 6, 2021 4:12 PM
BDR Pharmaceuticals, Midostaurin, Leukemia, chemotherapy, MSTARINThe drug is approved for use in combination with standard Daunorubicin and Cytarabine induction & high- dose Cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy

BDR Pharma, one of India’s leading generic pharmaceutical companies has launched India’s first Generic- Midostaurin under the brand name MSTARIN, which is indicated in rare, hard-to-treat cancers.

The drug is approved for use in combination with standard Daunorubicin and Cytarabine induction & high- dose Cytarabine consolidation chemotherapy, and for patients in complete response followed by Midostaurin single-agent maintenance therapy for adults with newly diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) who are FLT3 mutation-positive.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) is the most common Leukemia or blood cancer in adults. It accounts for approximately 25% of all adult leukemia’s worldwide, with the highest incidence rates & also the lowest survival rates of all adult leukemia.

Raheel Shah, Director, Business Development, BDR Pharmaceuticals, said, “With the launch of the generic Midostaurin, patients with FLT3 mutated AML will now have access to this medicine at an affordable costs that could significantly extend their lives. The other most essential aspect to our business model is our strength of identifying and coming out with new molecules. This job is undertaken in our state of art Research and Development Centre located in Baroda which is well accredited”.

Those closely following global pharmas’ fight against the notorious coronavirus will have heard of BDR Pharmaceuticals. The Mumbai-based pharma company grabbed headlines throughout 2020-2021 for being a frontrunner in the race to manufacture drugs that fight the Coronavirus. When there was an urgent need for a self-reliant supply of the virus-fighting drugs in the country, the home-based company played a significant role in manufacturing Covid 19 drugs and made a whole basket of such drugs available for the Indian patients.

BDR is recognized as a “niche” player in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical APIs and for the renowned new age formulations. BDR Group of companies has grown steadily in the pharmaceutical Industry over the last 15 years, in both domestic and international arenas.

The group is complemented majorly by its two companies – BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd and BDR Life sciences Pvt. Ltd, each one having stamped its own supremacy in respective fields, i.e. API and formulation manufacturing, respectively. BDR Group focuses on development in 6 specialized therapeutic segments, viz. Oncology, Critical care, Gynecology & Neurology, Dermatology and Women’s Health which are its dream segment.

 

 

 

 

 

