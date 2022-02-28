BDR Pharma launches BDENZA 160 mg for treatment of Prostate Cancer

The objective behind the launch of Enzalutamide 160mg is to ensure better efficacy, minimum side effects, contain relapse cases by blocking the hormones of cancer cells providing an evolved treatment.

BDR Pharmaceuticals has launched its brand ENZALUTAMIDE in 160mg with brand name BDENZA for Prostate Cancer patients. This medicine was previously available in 40mg and 80mg strength for which patients had to consume two tablets a day as per approved dosage.

Raheel Shah, Director, Business Development, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Mumbai said, “Our focused launch of such expanded brand strength will definitely add value to Indian Oncology patients as well as provide opportunity for Medical Physicians to comply with patient outcome and standard treatment protocol. This represents firm commitment to providing access to affordable medicines for Indian cancer patients with high a quality standard”.

Given the strength of BDR Pharma’s Oncology portfolio, another first time ever launch of Enzalutamide 160mg in its basket was awaited by many Indian Oncologist for the patient’s convenience.

Patient will now have to consume only 1 tablet a day making it patient compliant, thereby reducing the associated stress of an already stressed out Cancer patient.

“As a key player in manufacturing of Indian Cancer medicines, BDR Pharmaceuticals propagates pan India affordability and is recognised as a “niche” entity in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical APIs and for the renowned new age formulations,” said Shah.

BDR Group of companies has grown steadily and become a house-hold name in the pharmaceutical Industry over the last 15 years, in both domestic and international arenas. The company is recognized as a “niche” player in manufacturing of Pharmaceutical APIs and for renowned new age formulations. The group is complemented majorly by its two companies – BDR Pharmaceuticals International Pvt Ltd and BDR Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. BDR Group focuses on development in four specialized therapeutic segments – Oncology, Critical care, Gynecology & Neurology.