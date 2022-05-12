Bayer relaunches its antifungal brand Canesten in India

The Consumer Health division of Bayer announced on Thursday the launch of the new and improved range of Canesten, their anti-fungal treatment solution in India. The product is available in powder and cream formats and offers anti-fungal properties that help in preventing and treating skin infections. According to the company’s press statement, Canesten is an easy-to-use solution and it is a full-cycle skin infection control formulation that not only provides relief from itching but also halts the spread of infection.

“Based on Bayer’s original research molecule Clotrimazole, the Canesten® range brings the required relief as it treats a wide spectrum of fungal skin infections. Canesten® anti-fungal dusting powder is used in the prevention, therapy and follow-up treatment of superficial skin fungal infections and provides 5X relief vs. ordinary talcum powder from prickly heat, redness, skin irritation, itching, and fungal infection,” the company said in its press statement on Thursday.

According to the company, Canesten cream, provides relief from ringworm, jock itch, skin candidiasis, athlete’s foot, erythrasma and fungal nail infection, among other fungal skin infections. Moreover, the formulation is used for the treatment of skin fungal infections with inflammatory lesions, while Canesten® V6 Tablets proves its effectiveness in the therapy of complicated vulvovaginal candidosis.

“At Bayer, we are continuously working on our vision of making self-care accessible for all Indians. Women, especially those who lead a more active lifestyle, are prone to fungal skin infections in the hot-humid weather of India. Early symptom detection, diagnosis and treatment can provide relief, reduce the likelihood of recurrence, and improve their quality of life. To address this concern, we’ve brought our best global solution to India, that’s already trusted by millions of women worldwide. We want to encourage women to stop being uncomfortable and hiding fungal skin infections, rather treat them with Canesten®, and live their lives to the fullest,”Sandeep Verma, Country Head, Bayer Consumer Heath India, said in a statement.

Verma also stated that they focus on strengthening our dermatology portfolio in India and they are determined to take the legacy of Bayer’s original research molecule Clotrimazole to new heights and establish Canesten as the go-to solution for skin infection in women.

Canesten dusting powder is available as 50g and 100g SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) while Canesten cream is available in a 30g tube. These products can be purchased as an OTC product across India. The other 2 SKUs, Canesten S cream in 15gm tube and Canesten® V6 tablets can be purchased with a doctor’s prescription.