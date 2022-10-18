Baxter inaugurates global pharmaceuticals R&D Centre in Ahmedabad

Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a global Pharmaceuticals R&D Centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

According to the pharma company, the Centre will help further the company’s mission of saving and sustaining lives by accelerating innovation in the generic and differentiated injectable pharmaceuticals space.

The R&D Centre was inaugurated by Alok Sonig, President, Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc. He was accompanied by Dr. Mahesh Chaubal, Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Baxter International Inc. and Dr. Sanju Dhawan, Director of R&D, Baxter Pharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd. in Ahmedabad.

“Our world-class Ahmedabad R&D Centre is critical to unleashing the full power of our Pharmaceuticals pipeline and helping us advance patient care worldwide through differentiated injectable products to be commercialized globally,” Alok Sonig, President, Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc. said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 20,500-square-foot R&D Centre will focus on pharmaceutical product development and capabilities in therapeutic areas such as critical care, analgesic, renal, cardiovascular anesthesia, anti-infective and antipyretic.

The pharma company claims that it will support Baxter’s global manufacturing facilities, including those in Ahmedabad, Germany, Ireland, Italy, and the United States, among others.

Moreover, this Pharmaceuticals R&D Centre is part of Baxter’s network of more than 25 global R&D centres, including 4 in the APAC region.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the critical importance of increasing access to healthcare and providing affordable, quality medicines. Our team in India, particularly those working in the Ahmedabad Pharmaceuticals R&D Centre, will play an integral role in advancing our pipeline, expanding our products to new markets and innovating to continue responding to the needs of patients all over the world,” said Dr. Mahesh Chaubal, Vice President, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Baxter International Inc.in a statement.

Meanwhile, the existing team of scientists, pharmacists, microbiologists, and analysts at the Pharmaceuticals R&D Centre have already contributed to the launch of several Baxter products globally.

