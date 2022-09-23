Bausch Health and Glenmark announce approval of Hay fever nasal spray in Canada

Glenmark and Bausch Health announced on Friday that RYALTRIS (olopatadine hydrochloride and mometasone furoate nasal spray) has been approved by Health Canada for the symptomatic treatment of moderate to severe seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR) and associated ocular symptoms in adults, adolescents, and children aged 6 years and older.

Seasonal allergic rhinitis (SAR), also known as hay fever, is an inflammatory condition of the upper airways that occurs in response to exposure to airborne allergens (typically tree, grass, and weed pollens) in sensitized people.

“This Health Canada approval will allow Bausch Health to soon make RYALTRIS available to Canadians, providing an innovative therapy option for seasonal allergic rhinitis. This is part of our ongoing commitment to being a trusted partner in the healthcare of Canadians,” Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health said.

According to the company, RYALTRIS is a fixed-dose combination therapy that provides relief for the symptoms of SAR, both nasal and ocular, in one easy-to-use nasal spray. The onset of action for nasal symptom relief occurs within 15 minutes after administration of RYALTRIS, it claimed.

“We are very pleased that Bausch Health, Canada will soon be able to bring the benefits of the novel drug RYALTRIS to the patients in Canada seeking a new treatment for seasonal allergic rhinitis. RYALTRIS is a result of our consistent efforts to offer high-quality medicines that benefit patients around the world, and now coming to Canada, adding to our global respiratory leadership,” said Brendan O’Grady, Chief Executive Officer – Global Formulations Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

According to Pharma major, RYALTRIS is an intra-nasal spray and should not be administered orally, instilled in the eyes, and ears or applied to the skin.

ALSO READ | Hikma launches RYALTRIS seasonal allergic rhinitis nasal spray in US