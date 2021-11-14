Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Q2 net profits grow 89%

By:November 14, 2021 1:44 PM
Chennai based pharmaceutical formulations company Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd has posted impressive results in the Second Quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company has posted 89% growth in profit over the corresponding period last year.

The total income from operation for the half year ending September 30, 2021 is Rs.5004.43 lakhs in comparison to Rs.3230.47 lakhs for the corresponding Period of last year registering a growth of 55%. The EBIDTA for the half year ending September 30, 2021 is Rs.743.16 lakhs in comparison to Rs.428.88 lakhs for the corresponding period of last year registering a growth of 73%.

Navin Bafna, Head of Business Development, Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said, “The quarter in question is a point of inflection. Hopefully, with the Covid 19 pandemic nearly behind us, the company is looking at a quantum growth in income as well as profits. We are at advanced talks with some multinational pharma companies for acquisition of brands. We will share the news as and when the formalities are over”.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been operating for 25 years, making pharmaceutical formulations for the Indian and a host of international markets. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an EU – GMP, UK – MHRA, TGA Australia accredited facility for non-Betalactum solid oral dosage forms which provide consistent and unmatched service by supplying high-end pharmaceutical formulations to regulated markets of the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia, apart from emerging markets of Sri Lanka, Philippines, Africa, CIS countries etc.

 

