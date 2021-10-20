Analysts term USFDA approval of DRL’s Lenalidomide capsules long-term sizable opportunity for company

The USFDA approved Lenalidomide (Revlimid) capsules in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths and gave tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths.

By:October 20, 2021 1:37 PM
USFDA, DRL, ANDA, Revlimid, LenalidomideDRL is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg, and 20 mg following the USFDA approval.

US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) final approval of Dr. Reddy’s (DRL) Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for (Revlimid) Lenalidomide capsules is a long-term sizable opportunity for the company in the US, according to analysts.

DRL recently announced the final approval of its ANDA for Lenalidomide capsules from the USFDA.

The USFDA approved Lenalidomide capsules in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths and gave tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths. DRL is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Lenalidomide capsules, 2.5 mg, and 20 mg following the approval.

Revlimid, approved in 2005, treats multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes and other diseases.

The long term prospects are also based on the market size of more than $8 billion size of this drug at the time of the launch.

“DRL has received final approval on Lenalidomide in 2.5mg and 20mg strengths. These strengths represent smaller piece of the Lenalidomide market. The company also has tentative approval in 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 25 mg strengths and we expect company to get a final approval in these strengths soon, covering the full market,” according to Shrikant Akolkar, Lead Analyst, Pharma, AMSEC, Mumbai.

He further added, “We are estimating gradual ramp-up of market share to ~9% in the overall market and more than $1billion in cumulative profit by Financial Year 27 End. Our net present value (NPV) estimate for DRL from Revlimid is Rs 417 per share.”

In September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s announced a settlement agreement of their litigation with Celgene, the maker of Revlimid capsules and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb relating to patents for the branded drug.

“We are pleased with the USFDA approval of Lenalidomide Capsules, 2.5 mg, and 20 mg and being eligible for 180-day market exclusivity. We look forward to bringing a more affordable generic version of this drug to market for the benefit of patients,” Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, DRL stated in a press release.

In settlement of all outstanding claims in the litigation, Celgene agreed to provide DRL with a license to sell volume-limited amounts of generic lenalidomide capsules in the US beginning on a confidential date after March 2022 subject to regulatory approval.

The agreed upon percentages remains confidential. As part of the settlement, DRL is also licensed to sell generic lenalidomide capsules in the US without volume limitation beginning January 31, 2026, the release stated.

Besides DRL, Companies like Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Sun Pharma and Biocon have settled patent settlement disputes with the innovator Celgene.

