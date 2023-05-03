Amgen sues Sandoz to block generic version of bone cancer and osteoporosis drugs

Amgen Inc. on Monday sued Sandoz in New Jersey Federal court. Amgen Inc. is accusing Sandoz’s proposed versions of its multibillion-dollar bone-strengthening drugs Prolia and Xgeva of infringing several patents.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Amgen asked the court to block Sandoz’s biosimilar of the drug until its patent expires. One of the patents named in the complaint does not expire until 2037.

Reportedly, Novartis which is also named in this complaint is preparing to spin Sandoz off into a standalone company later this year.

Amgen’s Prolia is used to treat osteoporosis and its Xgeva, with the same active ingredient denosumab, treats bone cancer and prevents fractures in bone-cancer patients.

In 2010, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved both drugs. According to a company report, Amgen sold $3.6 billion worth of Prolia and $2 billion worth of Xgeva last year.

Reportedly, USFDA accepted Sandoz’s application for biosimilar versions of the Amgen biologic drugs in February. Moreover, the company proposed biosimilars infringe 21 patents covering Prolia and Xgeva.

