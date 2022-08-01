Allergan Aesthetics launches Juvéderm VOLUX in India

Allergan Healthcare India Private Limited, Bangalore announced on Saturday that it has launched Juvéderm VOLUX in India under its Business Unit of Allergan Aesthetics. According to the company’s press statement, Allergan Aesthetics has obtained all the necessary approvals from the Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) office before launching this product in India.

Juvéderm VOLUX is a combination of Hyaluronic acid 25 mg + Lidocaine hydrochloride 3 mg and is an injectable implant intended to restore and create volume of the face.

“As a global leader in medical aesthetics, we constantly strive to offer innovative solutions to meet our customers’ demands. The launch of Juvéderm VOLUX in India further strengthens our commitment to provide state-of-the-art options in the medical aesthetics market in India” said Rahul Choudhary, General Manager, Allergan Aesthetics™ in India in a statement.

According to makers, Volux is a hyaluronic acid dermal filler that has been specifically designed for use in the chin and jawline. The company claims that it can improve and strengthen the jawline and chin, improve ‘double chins’, or give a stronger more defined jawline.

“There is an increasing need for medical aesthetics globally and in India due to patients’ desire to empower their confidence. Allergan Aesthetics is strongly committed to the patients who are treated with our products. As part of our continuous medical education via the programs offered by Allergan Medical Institute (AMI), healthcare professionals can be trained on the use of this new treatment.”, he added.