Alkem Laboratories forays into Ophthalmology with launch of eye care products

Alkem Laboratories on Thursday announced its entry into the field of Ophthalmology with the launch of an extensive portfolio of affordable and quality eye care products.

According to a press statement, this strategic expansion demonstrates Alkem’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to meeting the diverse needs of patients suffering from various eye conditions.

“Alkem introduces a line-up of brands targeting key therapeutic categories for its ophthalmology segment launch by providing innovative, quality, and affordable solutions to ophthalmologists, who play a pivotal role in managing and treating eye diseases,” the company said in a statement.

Each sales package includes a scannable QR code that provides accessible Interactive multilingual patient education in a user-friendly and inclusive manner through a dedicated patient education website, it added.

The nationwide launch of Alkem’s ophthalmology segment ensures that patients across India have access to quality eye care formulations at an affordable price. These offerings aim to elevate the standard of eye care and improve the overall well-being of patients, it added.

“We are delighted to begin this new chapter in Alkem’s journey by entering the field of Ophthalmology. In this new segment, we are aspiring to make it big with the introduction of new, innovative, and futuristic formulations. At Alkem, our commitment is to advancing healthcare and providing innovative solutions at affordable rates to patients suffering from eye diseases. With our comprehensive product range and a patient-centric approach, we aim to empower ophthalmologists to provide exceptional care and improve patients,” Sandeep Singh, Managing Director – Alkem Laboratories said in a statement.